Scott Grout

Global Nuclear Power Fleet: An Explainer
The West built the fleet and is now retiring it. China is building its replacement.
  Scott Grout
What American Nuclear Could Cost
Built the way China and South Korea build today, a U.S. reactor’s power falls from $226 (Votgel) to $65 a megawatt-hour
  Scott Grout
On-Site Nuclear Waste Storage: A Brief Explainer
Four decades of carbon-free power, roughly 1,000 tons of used fuel per reactor and a storage record with no harm to the public
  Scott Grout
Electricity Generation and the Grid: a Brief Explainer
How power plants are classified, and where each technology fits
  Scott Grout
The Wrong Villain: Why Blaming Suppliers Lets the Rule-Writers and Innovators Off
Fossil fuels still supply 86% of the world's energy, blaming the suppliers is a false narrative that needs debunking
  Scott Grout
Fusion Energy - a Brief Explainer
Tracing energy and losses thru the fusion chain
  Scott Grout

September 2026

Weather on Demand: How Extreme Event Attribution Replaced Physics with Public Relations
When empirical trends refused to deliver a weekly apocalypse, modelers built an unfalsifiable counterfactual sandbox to capture the 24-hour news cycle.
  Scott Grout
Nuclear Reactors Come with a Built-In Brake
A short explainer on how overheating fuel automatically shuts down its own reaction—no humans or computers required
  Scott Grout
We Spent It on the Weather
Eleven trillion dollars brought wind and solar to 3.3% of the world’s energy. The same money invested in nuclear would have retired the global coal…
  Scott Grout
Why the Unending Praise of Solar?
After 25 years and trillions invested, solar remains an energy rounding error
  Scott Grout
Structural Instability: The Pentagon's Retreat from Autonomous Warfare
Analyzing the strategic vacuum created by rapid unmanned technological advancements and internal DoD regression
  Scott Grout
Swarm State: The Day AI Proved the "Off Switch" is a Myth
When a fleet of AI agents hacked a server to hide their tracks, they showed us the future of persistent, decentralized, and unkillable software.
  Scott Grout
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