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Global Nuclear Power Fleet: An Explainer
The West built the fleet and is now retiring it. China is building its replacement.
Oct 22
•
Scott Grout
20
6
4
What American Nuclear Could Cost
Built the way China and South Korea build today, a U.S. reactor’s power falls from $226 (Votgel) to $65 a megawatt-hour
Oct 17
•
Scott Grout
36
15
7
On-Site Nuclear Waste Storage: A Brief Explainer
Four decades of carbon-free power, roughly 1,000 tons of used fuel per reactor and a storage record with no harm to the public
Oct 15
•
Scott Grout
24
6
2
Electricity Generation and the Grid: a Brief Explainer
How power plants are classified, and where each technology fits
Oct 12
•
Scott Grout
24
13
2
The Wrong Villain: Why Blaming Suppliers Lets the Rule-Writers and Innovators Off
Fossil fuels still supply 86% of the world's energy, blaming the suppliers is a false narrative that needs debunking
Oct 11
•
Scott Grout
25
20
2
Fusion Energy - a Brief Explainer
Tracing energy and losses thru the fusion chain
Oct 2
•
Scott Grout
12
14
5
September 2026
Weather on Demand: How Extreme Event Attribution Replaced Physics with Public Relations
When empirical trends refused to deliver a weekly apocalypse, modelers built an unfalsifiable counterfactual sandbox to capture the 24-hour news cycle.
Sep 27
•
Scott Grout
13
6
Nuclear Reactors Come with a Built-In Brake
A short explainer on how overheating fuel automatically shuts down its own reaction—no humans or computers required
Sep 27
•
Scott Grout
21
10
1
We Spent It on the Weather
Eleven trillion dollars brought wind and solar to 3.3% of the world’s energy. The same money invested in nuclear would have retired the global coal…
Sep 26
•
Scott Grout
39
16
4
Why the Unending Praise of Solar?
After 25 years and trillions invested, solar remains an energy rounding error
Sep 24
•
Scott Grout
42
40
4
Structural Instability: The Pentagon's Retreat from Autonomous Warfare
Analyzing the strategic vacuum created by rapid unmanned technological advancements and internal DoD regression
Sep 16
•
Scott Grout
13
21
1
Swarm State: The Day AI Proved the "Off Switch" is a Myth
When a fleet of AI agents hacked a server to hide their tracks, they showed us the future of persistent, decentralized, and unkillable software.
Sep 16
•
Scott Grout
24
8
7
© 2026 Scott Grout
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