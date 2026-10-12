A grid must match generation to demand at every instant. Demand is not constant: In the US for example total load swings by roughly 40% between its overnight low and its evening peak, and more across seasons. Generation is classified two ways — by the role it plays against that varying demand, and by the physical characteristics that decide which role it can fill.

Classification by role

Three generation roles follow from the shape of the demand curve.

Baseload is the minimum level demand stays above at all hours.

Load-following , or intermediate, is the predictable daily variation above that minimum.

Peaking is the short periods of highest demand, typically a few hundred hours a year.

Classification by characteristic

Two properties decide which role a plant can fill.

Firm generation (nuclear, gas, coal, hydro) produces energy on command.

Variable generation (wind, solar) produces according to the weather.

Flexibility is the rate and cost of changing output: seconds for hydro and batteries, tens of minutes for combined-cycle gas, hours for coal, and slow for nuclear. Marginal cost sets the dispatch order, lowest running cost first.

Source technologies

The role a source can play follows from its physical characteristics — its capacity factor, whether it is firm or variable, how fast it can ramp and what it costs to run. The table maps the main technologies on these measures, alongside each one’s share of US generation.

Nuclear runs at a capacity factor near 93% with near-zero marginal cost and high capital cost, and is most economic at constant output, which places it on the baseload. Geothermal is similar at about 70%. Coal is firm but ramps over hours and carries mid-range marginal cost; its US share, 17%, is declining. Gas fills two roles: combined-cycle plants at about 57% capacity factor follow load, while simple-cycle peakers start within minutes and run only at peak. Gas supplies 41% of US generation. Hydro is firm, responds within seconds, and can serve all three roles where water is available. Wind (~34%) and solar (~24%) carry the lowest marginal cost and run whenever available; their output can be reduced but not raised on command.

Two sample systems

The same classification explains why two low-carbon grids can differ sharply in carbon intensity.

France generated 67% of its electricity from nuclear in 2024 (world-nuclear.org), and its grid runs at about 43 gCO2/kWh (lowcarbonpower.org), among the lowest in Europe. Its dispatch is a large firm block that holds through the day and across seasons; demand is met in nearly all hours, and surplus appears mainly in summer, when solar stacks on an already-high firm floor.

Spain took about 57% of its electricity from renewables in 2024 (pv-magazine.com), yet its grid runs at about 144 gCO2/kWh (lowcarbonpower.org), more than three times France's. Its generation is led by wind and solar over a smaller firm base of nuclear and hydro, with large surplus during windy and sunny stretches and a lean on gas when wind and sun fade.

The higher renewables share does not make Spain's electricity cleaner per unit. Carbon intensity is set by what runs in the hours the clean sources do not cover. France's nuclear and hydro generate in nearly every hour, including the evening peak, so few hours need firming. Spain's variable output is firmed by gas whenever wind and sun fall short, and those gas hours carry most of its emissions. The French system buys reliability and low carbon intensity with capital-heavy firm capacity and accepts summer surplus. The Spanish system buys low-cost energy and must curtail or store large surpluses to use what it generates. (Both panels are representative model weeks, not metered national data.)

A 67%-nuclear grid is about three times cleaner per unit of electricity than a 57%-renewables one.

Summary

A grid is organized by two independent questions: what role a source plays against demand — baseload, load-following or peaking — and what it physically is — firm or variable, flexible or not, cheap or costly to run. Capacity factor, firmness and marginal cost together place each technology: nuclear and geothermal on the baseload floor, gas across load-following and peaking, hydro wherever geography allows, wind and solar as low-cost variable energy, and storage as a fourth function that shifts energy within a day without generating any. The France and Spain comparison shows the consequence of these properties: carbon intensity depends less on the headline renewables share than on how much firm low-carbon generation runs in the hours variable sources cannot — which is why a 67%-nuclear grid is more than three times cleaner per unit of electricity than a 57%-renewables one.

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