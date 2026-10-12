Scott Grout

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Erl Happ's avatar
Erl Happ
Oct 12

Informative presentation. A matter for engineers to get a grip on rather than be left to the politicians. Good to look at electricity generation on its own. I appears that electric vehicles are quickly being adopted but does this make sense where the cost of electricity is much higher than it is in China. Seems to me that hybrids are more sensible, especially in rural areas of Australia due to enhanced range. But how does a hybrid stack up against diesel as a source of energy. Is natural gas an option for long distance transport? What about cars?

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Robert Taylor's avatar
Robert Taylor
Oct 17

Hi Scott. Thank you for yet another simplified explanation. "Where the is water" seems to follow your mention of hydro. Consequently, with drought taking hold of significant parts of the US South and much of the world, does it not make sense to render hydro as variable in source technologies?

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