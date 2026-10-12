A grid must match generation to demand at every instant. Demand is not constant: In the US for example total load swings by roughly 40% between its overnight low and its evening peak, and more across seasons. Generation is classified two ways — by the role it plays against that varying demand, and by the physical characteristics that decide which role it can fill.
Classification by role
Three generation roles follow from the shape of the demand curve.
Baseload is the minimum level demand stays above at all hours.
Load-following, or intermediate, is the predictable daily variation above that minimum.
Peaking is the short periods of highest demand, typically a few hundred hours a year.
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Classification by characteristic
Two properties decide which role a plant can fill.
Firm generation (nuclear, gas, coal, hydro) produces energy on command.
Variable generation (wind, solar) produces according to the weather.
Flexibility is the rate and cost of changing output: seconds for hydro and batteries, tens of minutes for combined-cycle gas, hours for coal, and slow for nuclear. Marginal cost sets the dispatch order, lowest running cost first.
Source technologies
The role a source can play follows from its physical characteristics — its capacity factor, whether it is firm or variable, how fast it can ramp and what it costs to run. The table maps the main technologies on these measures, alongside each one’s share of US generation.
Nuclear runs at a capacity factor near 93% with near-zero marginal cost and high capital cost, and is most economic at constant output, which places it on the baseload. Geothermal is similar at about 70%. Coal is firm but ramps over hours and carries mid-range marginal cost; its US share, 17%, is declining. Gas fills two roles: combined-cycle plants at about 57% capacity factor follow load, while simple-cycle peakers start within minutes and run only at peak. Gas supplies 41% of US generation. Hydro is firm, responds within seconds, and can serve all three roles where water is available. Wind (~34%) and solar (~24%) carry the lowest marginal cost and run whenever available; their output can be reduced but not raised on command.
Two sample systems
The same classification explains why two low-carbon grids can differ sharply in carbon intensity.
France generated 67% of its electricity from nuclear in 2024 (world-nuclear.org), and its grid runs at about 43 gCO2/kWh (lowcarbonpower.org), among the lowest in Europe. Its dispatch is a large firm block that holds through the day and across seasons; demand is met in nearly all hours, and surplus appears mainly in summer, when solar stacks on an already-high firm floor.
Spain took about 57% of its electricity from renewables in 2024 (pv-magazine.com), yet its grid runs at about 144 gCO2/kWh (lowcarbonpower.org), more than three times France's. Its generation is led by wind and solar over a smaller firm base of nuclear and hydro, with large surplus during windy and sunny stretches and a lean on gas when wind and sun fade.
The higher renewables share does not make Spain's electricity cleaner per unit. Carbon intensity is set by what runs in the hours the clean sources do not cover. France's nuclear and hydro generate in nearly every hour, including the evening peak, so few hours need firming. Spain's variable output is firmed by gas whenever wind and sun fall short, and those gas hours carry most of its emissions. The French system buys reliability and low carbon intensity with capital-heavy firm capacity and accepts summer surplus. The Spanish system buys low-cost energy and must curtail or store large surpluses to use what it generates. (Both panels are representative model weeks, not metered national data.)
A 67%-nuclear grid is about three times cleaner per unit of electricity than a 57%-renewables one.
Summary
A grid is organized by two independent questions: what role a source plays against demand — baseload, load-following or peaking — and what it physically is — firm or variable, flexible or not, cheap or costly to run. Capacity factor, firmness and marginal cost together place each technology: nuclear and geothermal on the baseload floor, gas across load-following and peaking, hydro wherever geography allows, wind and solar as low-cost variable energy, and storage as a fourth function that shifts energy within a day without generating any. The France and Spain comparison shows the consequence of these properties: carbon intensity depends less on the headline renewables share than on how much firm low-carbon generation runs in the hours variable sources cannot — which is why a 67%-nuclear grid is more than three times cleaner per unit of electricity than a 57%-renewables one.
Sources
US 2025 total generation (~4,260 BkWh): EIA, Today in Energy, 16 Jan 2026 — https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=67005 (verified live)
US 2025 mix (gas 41, nuclear 18, coal 17, wind 11, solar ~7 utility, hydro 6, renewables 24): EIA, Electricity in the U.S. — https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/electricity/electricity-in-the-us.php (verified live)
Global 2025 (renewables 33.8% vs coal 33.0%; storage shifted ~14% of new solar; Chile/Australia >50%): Ember, Global Electricity Review 2026 — https://ember-energy.org/latest-insights/global-electricity-review-2026/ (verified live)
Global hydro ~14%, nuclear ~9%, fossil ~57%: Ember, World — https://ember-energy.org/countries-and-regions/world/ (verified live); corroborated by Pew — https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2026/07/20/how-global-energy-production-is-changing/
France nuclear share 67% (2024, 380 of 570 TWh): World Nuclear Association, Nuclear Power in France — https://world-nuclear.org/information-library/country-profiles/countries-a-f/France (verified live)
Portugal renewables share 71% (2024): pv-magazine — https://www.pv-magazine.com/2025/01/03/renewables-covered-71-of-portugal-power-demand-in-2024/ (figure confirmed across multiple outlets citing APREN; direct fetch hit an http/https redirect loop, so link not opened in this session); primary: APREN — https://anuario.apren.pt/en/numbers
Carbon intensity — France ~43 gCO2eq/kWh (trailing 12 mo), Portugal ~171 gCO2eq/kWh (2024): LowCarbonPower — https://lowcarbonpower.org/region/France and https://lowcarbonpower.org/region/Portugal (both verified live; same source/methodology, so comparable, but vintages differ slightly — France is a trailing-12-month figure, Portugal is 2024)
Capacity factors (nuclear ~93%, geothermal ~70%, CCGT ~57%, coal ~42%, hydro ~38%, wind ~34%, solar ~24%, peaker ~12%): typical US annual averages, EIA Electric Power Monthly Table 6.07.A vintage [~approximate; the live table did not parse on fetch — confirm exact year before publishing]
Ramp speeds, marginal-cost ordering, round-trip loss, LCOE vs full-system cost: standard engineering characterization [general knowledge]
Informative presentation. A matter for engineers to get a grip on rather than be left to the politicians. Good to look at electricity generation on its own. I appears that electric vehicles are quickly being adopted but does this make sense where the cost of electricity is much higher than it is in China. Seems to me that hybrids are more sensible, especially in rural areas of Australia due to enhanced range. But how does a hybrid stack up against diesel as a source of energy. Is natural gas an option for long distance transport? What about cars?
Hi Scott. Thank you for yet another simplified explanation. "Where the is water" seems to follow your mention of hydro. Consequently, with drought taking hold of significant parts of the US South and much of the world, does it not make sense to render hydro as variable in source technologies?