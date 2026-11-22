On June 22, 1969, the Cuyahoga River caught fire in Cleveland [1]. Oil-soaked debris burned on the surface of a river so fouled by industrial waste that it had already burned at least a dozen times [2]. This time the country paid attention. The following year the United States had an Environmental Protection Agency, and in 1972 Congress passed the Clean Water Act over Richard Nixon's veto [1][2].

When the cause was real

The people who forced those laws into existence deserve more credit than they usually get from critics like me. They went after problems that could be seen and measured, and their remedies worked.

Between 1970 and 2022, combined emissions of the six common air pollutants fell 78 percent while the American economy grew 304 percent [3]. The median level of lead in the blood of children aged one to five has dropped 96 percent since the late 1970s, with the steepest decline following the removal of lead from gasoline [4]. The bald eagle was down to 417 known nesting pairs in the lower 48 states in 1963. After the ban on DDT and decades of legal protection, the count passed 71,400 pairs [5]. The Cuyahoga now supports dozens of fish species, and eagles live along its banks [1].

The movement of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s picked harms that could be measured, pushed for specific remedies and could later show that the numbers had moved. I count those decades among the great achievements of American self-government, and nothing that follows takes that back.

Success created a problem

A group founded to stop rivers from burning has a hard time raising money once the rivers stop burning.

By the 1990s the largest environmental problem left was carbon dioxide, a byproduct of how we make energy. Cutting it requires an enormous amount of construction: power plants, transmission lines and mines. The big organizations had spent thirty years learning how to block construction, and their legal staffs and donor lists were organized around it. They kept blocking.

Nuclear power is the clearest example. Reactors have long supplied about a fifth of American electricity, and they emit no carbon doing it [13]. The Sierra Club still describes itself as "unequivocally opposed to nuclear energy" [6], on the theory that every dollar spent on a reactor is a dollar taken from wind and solar. Its board readopted that policy in May 2024 [7].

When Germany closed reactors after Fukushima, three economists writing for the National Bureau of Economic Research found that the lost output was replaced mainly by coal and imported power. They put the social cost at about $12 billion a year, more than 70 percent of it from the added risk of death from fossil fuel air pollution [8]. In New York, the environmental group Riverkeeper was a party to the agreement that closed the Indian Point nuclear plant. Gas plants filled the gap, and the state's electricity emissions rose 22 percent between 2019 and 2022 [9]. In California, Friends of the Earth went to court in 2023 to force the retirement of Diablo Canyon after the legislature voted to keep it running [10]. A judge threw the suit out [11].

They had spent thirty years learning how to block construction, and the carbon problem can only be solved by building.

The same play, run again

Natural gas came next, and here the Sierra Club's own history is awkward. Between 2007 and 2010 the club accepted $26 million from the natural gas industry, at a time when its leaders regarded gas as a cleaner alternative to coal. In 2010 a new executive director reversed the policy, and the club turned against gas [12]. The Energy Information Administration later reported that power-sector carbon emissions in 2019 were 32 percent below their 2005 level, and that the decline was largely the result of the shift from coal to gas [13]. Coal fell from 50 percent of American generation to 23 percent over those years while gas rose from 19 percent to 38 percent, and a gas plant emits less than half the carbon dioxide of a coal plant for each megawatt-hour [13]. The club had been right the first time.

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Electric vehicles and grid batteries need lithium, and Thacker Pass in Nevada could become the nation's largest lithium mine. Conservation groups, joined by a tribe and a rancher, sued to stop it. In July 2023 the Ninth Circuit ruled that the government had broken no environmental law in approving the project [14]. The litigation bought two years of delay and nothing else.

On the Columbia River, the Goldendale project would store 1,200 megawatts by pumping water uphill and releasing it on demand, the kind of plant renewable energy advocates say the grid needs. Columbia Riverkeeper fought its water quality permit through the Washington courts and in May 2026 asked the Ninth Circuit to overturn its federal license [15][16]. The Yakama Nation objects separately, on cultural grounds that deserve their own hearing.

The newest target is a transmission line. Developers propose to bury a 1,100-megawatt cable in the bed of the Columbia from The Dalles to Portland, carrying enough power from east of the Cascades for as many as a million homes [17]. Riverkeeper's attorney calls the project "a novel experiment" [17]. The group's campaign page calls it "an unprecedented experiment" [18]. The world's first commercial link of this kind began carrying power under the Baltic Sea to the Swedish island of Gotland in 1954 [19], 72 years ago.

Europe has its own version. On April 15, 2023, Germany switched off its last three reactors, and Greenpeace threw a party at the Brandenburg Gate [22]. The German government conceded that the country would lean harder on coal and gas in the short term [23]. Three days later, eight Greenpeace organizations sued the European Commission to strip nuclear power, along with gas, from the European Union's list of sustainable investments [24]. In Serbia, the government revoked Rio Tinto's licences for the Jadar lithium project in January 2022 after weeks of protest and demands from environmental groups [25]. The mine would have made Rio Tinto the continent's largest lithium supplier [26].

A reactor, a gas well, a lithium mine, a pumped-storage reservoir and a buried cable are very different projects. All of them would help cut carbon emissions, and all of them were fought by organizations that call climate change an emergency.

The burden of proof has moved as well. In 1969 the activists carried it, and they could point to a burning river and to lead in children's blood. Today the builder carries it and is asked to prove that no harm could ever occur. Nobody can do that for a power cable or for anything else, so a group that wants to stop a project needs only to list what might go wrong and ask for more study.

What the incentives reward

What follows is my reading of the motive. I can't prove it and the groups would deny it, but institutional survival explains the pattern better than environmental science does.

Advocacy groups raise money on alarm. Petitions build mailing lists and lawsuits build budgets. A group that studies a proposal and concludes it is fine has nothing to send its donors. The pressure is severe at the moment. The New York Times reported in November 2025 that the Sierra Club has lost 60 percent of the four million members and supporters it counted in 2019, has been through three rounds of layoffs since 2022 and faced a projected deficit of nearly $40 million [20]. The Times traced the collapse to internal turmoil, and I make no claim that energy policy caused it. My claim is only that an organization under that kind of financial pressure cannot afford to run out of enemies.

An organization under that kind of financial pressure cannot afford to run out of enemies.

In September 2019, 48 percent of Americans told Pew that climate change was a very big problem for the country. By April 2026 the figure was 39 percent [21]. I believe a movement that spent decades calling nearly every energy project a catastrophe and nearly every storm a symptom taught a good part of the country to stop listening.

The environmentalists of the 1960s and 1970s were pragmatic. They named a problem, pushed for a specific fix and stayed with it until it worked. Their successors call carbon dioxide the gravest threat the planet faces, then fight the reactors, mines, transmission lines and storage that cutting it requires. Each victory leaves more coal and gas burning and sets back the cause they claim to serve. That is how a movement travels from the righteous to the ridiculous.

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