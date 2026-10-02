Governments have been trying to build a fusion reactor since the early 1950s with meaningful private funding over the last decade. More than seventy years on, the best any machine has managed was 20 years ago - a gain of 0.67 only inside the reaction chamber, not full system [4], a figure physicists call Q_sci. A reaction chamber gain below one is actually a loss: the plasma returned only two-thirds of the energy used to heat it, for just a fraction of a second. A commercial power plant needs a Q_sci of roughly 40, running not for seconds, but day after day. This short explainer details the math.

A: Plasma Chamber Heating - 50% loss. Deuterium and tritium fuse near 150 million °C [1]. Microwave and particle-beam heaters supply that heat, turning roughly half their input electricity into plasma heat and losing the rest as thermal loss. These heaters would need to run continuously under normal plant operation.

B: Plasma Chamber Gain - >40x needed, 0.67x achieved, 20 years ago. This is the only step that multiplies and creates energy. Q_plasma is fusion power divided by heating power, and Q = 1 is scientific breakeven. A Q of 40 or more is needed for commercial viability.

C: The Plasma Energy Split - lossless. Eighty percent of fusion energy leaves at once as neutrons to heat the walls and ultimately generate steam to run the turbines. Twenty percent remains perpetually as alpha particles needed to keep the plasma going. There are no losses here, just a division of use. At breakeven, alpha heating covers only 17% of what the plasma needs. The external heaters are needed in perpetuity to supply the rest and keep the reaction going.

D/E: Heat to Electricity - 60% loss. The blanket surrounding the plasma captures nearly all of that plasma energy as heat which must also breed new tritium fuel for the reactor. A steam turbine converts about 40% of the heat energy into electricity [2]. The remaining 60% leaves through the cooling towers, the largest single loss in the chain.

F: Plasma Reaction Overhead - 8% loss. Cryogenic plants cool the superconducting magnets to near −269 °C, and an array of pumps drive coolant through the blanket. Europe’s DEMO design budgets about 102 MW for cryogenics and up to 166 MW for pumping [3], on the order of 8% of its fusion power. These loads never switch off.

G: What remains. After the plant feeds its own heaters and ancillary systems net electricity finally reaches the grid.

What has been achieved

Britain’s JET holds the magnetic-confinement record: In 1997 they generated 16 MW of fusion from 24 MW of heating, a Q_plasma of 0.67, sustained for about 0.15 seconds [4]. These are chamber numbers only. From a full system perspective it had no blanket and no turbine, and it drew roughly 700 MW from the grid to generate 16 MW in the chamber [2] a system loss of 97.7% of the energy input.

What commercial viability requires

DEMO is Europe’s planned successor to ITER, and is the first fusion plant designed to actually put electricity on the grid. DEMO shows the scale necessary for commercial viability. It targets Q_plasma of 40: roughly 2,000 MW of fusion power inside the reaction chamber from 50 MW of heating of the chamber [4], sustained for years. That should yield about 750 MW of gross electricity and 500 MW net [3][4]. A third of the plant’s output goes to running the plant, a wall-plug gain of about three.

The delta between those two columns (achieved versus needed) contains several required milestones: (1) plasma gain sixty times higher (40x vs 0.67x), (2) burn time stretched from fractions of a second to years, and (3) a blanket plus tritium breeding system and turbine that no fusion device has yet operated together. All of them must work at once, in one building, before point G achieves a single watt of electricity

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References

[1] HUN-REN Centre for Energy Research, JET final tritium experiments — https://www.ek.hun-ren.hu/en/2024/02/08/fusion-research-facility-jet-final-energy-record/

[2] New Energy Times, “Fusion Q-Values and Breakeven Explained” — https://news.newenergytimes.net/2022/04/08/fusion-q-values-and-breakeven-explained/

[3] “Electrical Loads and Power Systems for the DEMO Nuclear Fusion Project,” Energies 13 (2020) — https://www.mdpi.com/1996-1073/13/9/2269

[4] ISTP-CNR, “JET: Background Information” — https://www.istp.cnr.it/jet-background-information/

[5] LLNL, “Target Breakthrough Enabled Fusion Record at NIF” — https://lasers.llnl.gov/news/target-breakthrough-enabled-fusion-record-nif

[6] “Quantum effects in plasmas,” arXiv:2604.03757 — https://arxiv.org/pdf/2604.03757