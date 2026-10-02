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Reiner Kuhr's avatar
Reiner Kuhr
Oct 3

Commonwealth Fusion announced the installation of a pilot-scale test facility in Massachusetts that should be operating next year using magnetic confinement, and it is planning a commercial-scale 400-megawatt project in Virginia that may start construction in 2027. It is projected to consume 40 megawatts and produce 400 megawatts of net output. The superconducting magnets for that project have already been ordered by CFS from Japan. Google developed the AI software to control the fusion reaction. They use a molten salt blanket to recover heat for power generation. This will be an interesting project to watch.

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OmniLens's avatar
OmniLens
8d

I like seeing the whole plant accounted for instead of just one impressive Q number.

The tritium fuel cycle is another piece I’d be interested in. A D-T plant has to breed and recover enough tritium to keep running, and that still hasn’t been demonstrated as a self-sustaining system at power plant scale.

How are you factoring that into the overall picture?

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