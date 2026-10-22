At the end of October 2026 the world had 439 commercial nuclear power reactors in service, with 391 gigawatts of net generating capacity [1][2]. That is nine fewer reactors than in 2018, when the fleet peaked at 448. Since the first commercial units of the 1950s, 655 reactors have entered service and 216 have been permanently shut down [1][3][4][5]. This explainer uses six charts to show what kinds of reactors make up today’s fleet, where they operate and what is coming next.

Every chart shows the reactors in service at the end of each year. A unit is added when it begins commercial operation and removed when it shuts down permanently. Reactors in long-term suspension, including most of Japan’s idle fleet, stay in the count, as they do in IAEA statistics [3]. The projections to 2033 add only reactors already under construction, at the completion year their builders have announced, and subtract no future retirements [6]. Approved projects that have not poured concrete are excluded, so the projections flatten after 2030.

Seven families of reactors

Most of the world’s reactors are pressurized water reactors, in which water held under very high pressure carries heat from the core to a separate circuit that raises steam [7]. The Generation I–II designs from Westinghouse, Framatome, Combustion Engineering, Mitsubishi and their licensees make up the bulk of the American, French, Japanese and Korean fleets. VVERs are the Soviet and Russian line of the same idea. Boiling water reactors produce steam inside the core and send it directly to the turbines [7], a design General Electric and its licensees built in large numbers.

Generation III and III+ light-water reactors are the modern designs: the AP1000, EPR, APR1400, Hualong One, VVER-1200 and ABWR. They are more standardized and more rugged than their predecessors, and many incorporate passive safety features that need no operator action to prevent an accident [8]. Pressurized heavy-water reactors, chiefly Canada’s CANDU and India’s PHWRs, run on natural uranium [7]. Two families are nearly gone. One is the RBMK, the graphite-moderated, water-cooled Chernobyl design. The other is the graphite-moderated, carbon-dioxide-cooled line that Britain and France built: Magnox, UNGG and AGR [7]. A final category collects fast reactors, high-temperature gas reactors and designs that never reached a second commercial unit.

Two of the charts are stacked: each band is one type or region and the top edge is the world total, with the projection shown as lighter shading. The other four are line charts on a linear scale, where the height of each line is the actual number of reactors or gigawatts in service and dotted segments mark the projection.

Figure 1. Reactors by type (stacked)

The world total stopped growing a generation ago. There were 442 reactors in service in 2010, 448 at the 2018 peak and 439 today. Beneath that flat top edge the bands are shifting. Generation I–II light-water reactors still supply 76 percent of the world’s nuclear capacity, but their bands are thinning as units retire. The Generation III/III+ band at the top is the only one widening, and on construction already underway it carries the world fleet to 516 reactors by 2033.

Figure 2. Reactors by type

The fleet was built in a rush in the 1970s and 1980s and is now being retired in one. Generation I–II pressurized water reactors, the backbone of the fleet, peaked at 233 units in 2017 and have fallen to 217. Boiling water reactors peaked at 93 in 1996 and stand at 56. The British and French gas-graphite reactors fell from 43 in 1989 to Britain’s last eight AGRs, and the RBMK family fell from 21 to seven [1].

Only Generation III/III+ is climbing. Its 47 units make up 11 percent of today’s fleet, and construction already underway takes the total to 115 by 2033. Sixty-eight of the 77 reactors now being built are Generation III/III+ designs [6].

Figure 3. Capacity by type (GWe)

Measured in gigawatts the fleet looks healthier than its unit count. Capacity in service rose from 370 GW in 2010 to 391 GW today even as the number of reactors fell, because the units retiring are old and small and the units replacing them are large. A modern reactor delivers 1.1 to 1.6 GW. Generation III/III+ holds 14 percent of capacity today and more than a quarter by 2033.

The two flagship Western designs did not debut in the West. The first AP1000 to enter commercial operation was Sanmen 1 in China, in September 2018, and the first EPR was Taishan 1, also in China, three months later. Both entered service four to five years before their American and Finnish counterparts [1].

Figure 4. Capacity by country/region (stacked, GWe)

In 1990 Europe and the United States held 75 percent of the world’s nuclear capacity. Today they hold 53 percent, and by 2033 they will hold 45 percent. China’s band did not exist in 1990. It holds 16 percent of world capacity today and 22 percent by 2033, and it accounts for 55 percent of the capacity now under construction worldwide [1][6].

In 1990 Europe and the United States held three-quarters of the world’s nuclear capacity. By 2033 they will hold less than half.

Figure 5. Reactors by country/region

Europe and the United States built most of the fleet and both are now running it down. Europe’s fleet peaked at 197 reactors in 1989 and stands at 128. Since 2011 it has opened five reactors, two of them Russian-built units in Belarus, and closed forty: 17 in Germany, 10 in Britain, five in Belgium, four in Sweden and four elsewhere [1][4][5]. The American fleet peaked at 111 in 1990. Since 2011 it has opened three reactors and closed 13, leaving 94, still the largest national fleet. Japan has closed 21 reactors since 2011 and opened none, and its remaining 33 include units that have sat idle for years.

Since 2011 Europe has opened five reactors and closed forty.

China moved the other way. It opened 49 reactors from 2011 onward and closed none, reaching 62, and it accounts for 40 of the 77 under construction worldwide [6]. On those alone China passes the United States in 2030. Russia’s seven domestic projects understate its reach: another 21 Russian-designed VVERs are under construction abroad, from Türkiye and Egypt to India and Bangladesh [6].

Since 2011 the United States has opened three reactors and closed thirteen. China has opened 49 and closed none.

Figure 6. Capacity by country/region (GWe)

Gigawatts tell the same story. Europe’s capacity peaked at 149 GW in 2003 and is 117 GW today. Since 2011 Europe has added 6 GW and retired 34 GW. American capacity peaked at 102 GW in 1996 and stands at 91 GW. China’s 61 GW reaches 103 GW by 2033 and passes the United States in 2030 [1][6].

Age and speed explain the divergence. The median reactor in service in the United States is 45 years old, in Europe 41 and in China ten [1]. Taishan 1 took nine years from first concrete to commercial operation, while Europe’s two units of the same EPR design took about eighteen [1][9]. Fuqing 5, the first Hualong One, took under six years, and Zhangzhou 1 took just over five [1][10].

Figure 7. Capacity lost from peak by country (GWe)

Nineteen countries now operate less nuclear capacity than they did at their peak. Counting Japan’s idle reactors, the combined loss is about 98 GW, a quarter of the 391 GW in service worldwide today [1]. Four countries account for three-quarters of it.

Japan has lost the most, 33.7 GW. Every Japanese reactor was offline by May 2012 after the Fukushima accident [11]. Each restart requires approval under new regulatory requirements and the consent of local government [12], and only 15 of 33 operable reactors have returned [13]. Germany chose to leave. A Social Democrat and Green coalition formed in 1998 agreed to phase out nuclear power by law. A 2010 extension was reversed after Fukushima, when eight reactors closed at once, and the last three shut in April 2023, taking 22.8 GW to zero [14]. In the United States the cause was mostly economic. Low natural gas prices, largely from shale, let gas plants undercut power prices, and federally subsidized wind pushed wholesale prices lower still, leaving reactors in deregulated markets unprofitable [15]. The American fleet is 10.1 GW below its 1996 peak. Britain let an ageing fleet run out. Its Magnox reactors were all retired by 2015, its AGRs are closing as their graphite cores crack, and Hinkley Point C is the only replacement under construction [16].

Almost all of that lost output was made up with fossil fuel. Germany replaced its nuclear generation primarily with coal and electricity imports [17], and Japan with imported LNG and oil [18]. The wind and solar built in the same years would have displaced fossil generation either way. A back-of-envelope estimate follows. At an 85 percent capacity factor, 98 GW would generate about 730 TWh a year. At about 0.75 tonnes of CO2e per megawatt-hour, roughly the world average for fossil generation [19], that is more than half a gigatonne of CO2e a year. Summed year by year from each country’s peak, the missing reactors come to about 1,500 gigawatt-years, an estimated 8 gigatonnes of CO2e.

About 100 GW of clean nuclear capacity has been removed and replaced by fossil fuel, adding an estimated 8 gigatonnes of CO2e so far and more than half a gigatonne each year it stays offline.

Where the fleet is headed

The United States and Europe invented commercial nuclear power and still operate about half of the world’s reactors. Their lines are falling, and the projections flatter them, since they subtract no retirements from fleets with median ages of 41 and 45 years. China’s line is the only major one still climbing steeply, and its projection understates the trajectory, because it counts only reactors with concrete already poured.

Of the 77 reactors under construction worldwide, none are in the United States and four are in Europe [6]. By 2030 China will operate more reactors and more nuclear capacity than the United States, which still runs the world’s largest national fleet. The country that commissioned the first AP1000 and the first EPR is now writing most of the fleet’s next chapter, and Russia is supplying much of the rest.

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References

[1] GeoNuclearData, reactor-level dataset compiled from IAEA PRIS and WNA (updated March 2024), supplemented with 2023–2026 commercial-operation dates from World Nuclear News, WNA and operator releases. https://github.com/cristianst85/GeoNuclearData

[2] World Nuclear Association, Reactor Database (net capacities for units completed 2023–2026). https://world-nuclear.org/nuclear-reactor-database/summary/China

[3] IAEA Power Reactor Information System, operating, suspended and permanently shut down reactors by type. https://pris.iaea.org/PRIS/WorldStatistics/OperationalReactorsByType.aspx

[4] World Nuclear Association, World Nuclear Performance Report, “Global Nuclear Industry Performance” (2024 permanent shutdowns). https://world-nuclear.org/our-association/publications/world-nuclear-performance-report/global-nuclear-industry-performance

[5] “Global nuclear power market stagnates in 2025,” IWR / Renewable Energy Industry, April 2026 (2025 permanent shutdowns, citing IAEA). https://www.renewable-energy-industry.com/news/world/article-7382-global-nuclear-power-market-stagnates-in-2025-remains-at-trough

[6] World Nuclear Association, “Plans for New Reactors Worldwide,” updated 16 October 2026. https://world-nuclear.org/information-library/current-and-future-generation/plans-for-new-reactors-worldwide

[7] World Nuclear Association, “Nuclear Power Reactors,” updated 5 August 2026. https://world-nuclear.org/information-library/nuclear-fuel-cycle/nuclear-power-reactors/nuclear-power-reactors

[8] World Nuclear Association, “Advanced Nuclear Power Reactors,” updated 21 November 2025. https://world-nuclear.org/information-library/nuclear-fuel-cycle/nuclear-power-reactors/advanced-nuclear-power-reactors

[9] “EPR Flamanville 3 en service commercial,” Orelni Énergie, 8 May 2026. https://orelnienergie.com/2026/05/08/epr-flamanville-3-mise-en-service-commercial-2026/

[10] World Nuclear Association, Reactor Database: Zhangzhou 1. https://world-nuclear.org/nuclear-reactor-database/details/Zhangzhou-1

[11] “Last Japanese reactor in outage,” World Nuclear News, May 2012. https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/articles/last-japanese-reactor-in-outage

[12] World Nuclear Association, “Nuclear Power in Japan,” updated 22 September 2026. https://world-nuclear.org/information-library/country-profiles/countries-g-n/japan-nuclear-power

[13] “Japan’s Kashiwazaki Kariwa-6 Resumes Commercial Operation After More Than 14 Years Offline,” NucNet, April 2026. https://www.nucnet.org/news/japan-s-kashiwazaki-kariwa-6-resumes-commercial-operation-after-more-than-14-years-offline-4-5-2026

[14] World Nuclear Association, “Nuclear Power in Germany,” updated 8 April 2026. https://world-nuclear.org/information-library/country-profiles/countries-g-n/germany

[15] World Nuclear Association, “Nuclear Power in the USA,” updated 7 October 2026. https://world-nuclear.org/information-library/country-profiles/countries-t-z/usa-nuclear-power

[16] World Nuclear Association, “Nuclear Power in the United Kingdom,” updated 21 September 2026. https://world-nuclear.org/information-library/country-profiles/countries-t-z/united-kingdom

[17] Jarvis, Deschenes and Jha, “The Private and External Costs of Germany’s Nuclear Phase-Out,” NBER Working Paper 26598. https://www.nber.org/papers/w26598

[18] U.S. Energy Information Administration, “Today in Energy,” 4 March 2019. https://www.eia.gov/todayinEnergy/detail.php?id=38533

[19] Ember, “Global Electricity Review 2026: 2025 in Review.” https://ember-energy.org/latest-insights/global-electricity-review-2026/2025-in-review/