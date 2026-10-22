Scott Grout

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Winston Moreton's avatar
Winston Moreton
5d

Not counting nuclear powered submarines?

New Zealand famously discounted nuclear power stations and still maintains that stance. NZ also, like Tasmania, has sufficient hydro storage and generation to attract major data centre investment . NZ was on the brink of building an LnG import terminal but Hormuz and the triennial national elections have scuppered that for the time being to the joy of the anti fossil fuelers

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Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
5d

Despite a tiny land footprint, zero carbon emissions, a capacity factor multiples of wind or solar, 3-4x longer lifespan and far less refuse, climate advocates struggle to embrace nuclear power. Their zeal seems more religious than scientific. 22nd century science students will shake their heads at our energy ineptitude.

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