Scott Grout

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Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
Oct 16

Good summary of a subject for which people have strong opinions but know very little. I hope this article gets wide circulation. A more coherent political environment would have already addressed some of these issues. We should be recycling spent fuel (this was banned under the Carter Administration to discourage more nuclear power) and from what I’ve read Yucca Mountain has some of the most stable geology on earth, certainly much better than ad hoc storage all over the country.

In the 1960’s, we built nuclear power plants quickly and cheaply. They last 4x what wind and solar due, they use a tiny land footprint compared to renewables, and they provide power whether it’s sunny, windy or not. Did I mention zero emissions? This isn’t complicated.

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José Luis de la Fuente's avatar
José Luis de la Fuente
Oct 16

Great and pedagogical post. Congratulations!

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