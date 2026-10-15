Note: The figures that follow describe an average American reactor, built from national totals for all 94 now operating [1]

Behind the security fence at a typical American nuclear plant, the used fuel sits in rows of concrete cylinders on a concrete pad. The figures in this explainer describe that typical plant. The average US reactor is rated at about 1,050 megawatts, is about 44 years old and generates roughly 8.3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity a year, enough for more than three quarter of a million US households [1][2][3]. Over its life it has discharged an estimated 900 to 1,000 metric tons of used fuel, and it adds about 21 tons more each year [4][5]. The country currently runs 94 reactors at 54 plants, which together supply about 17% of US electricity [1]. Their used fuel is stored at roughly 75 sites in more than 30 states [5]. By mid-2023 those sites held nearly 4,000 dry casks, a little over 50 per site [5][6].

Per plant, 44 years of clean reliable energy for 770,000 homes yielding a volume of waste no bigger than a typical two thousand square-foot home, adding less volume than a SUV each year.

A Small Waste Stream

The waste stream is small because the fuel is dense. With today's reactors, uranium holds about 16,000 times as much energy per unit weight as coal [9]. A single 10-gram fuel pellet matches about 1.3 tons of coal [10], and three to ten pellets cover a household's electricity for a year [11][12]. That density shows up in the national totals. Since the 1950s, US commercial reactors have produced about 90,000 to 95,000 metric tons of used fuel, adding about 2,000 tons a year [4][5]. Stacked together, all of it, 80 year’s worth would fit within a single Walmart store when stacked barely reaching the top of the six foot displays [4]. In contrast coal plants produced 63.6 million tons of ash in 2024, about 175,200 tons in a single day [8]. At that pace, coal matches a full year of the nation's used nuclear fuel in about 17 minutes.

What Used Fuel Is

Used fuel is far from spent. After about five years in a reactor, less than 5% of its potential energy has been extracted [13], and only about 3% of the material is true waste; the rest is uranium and plutonium that can be recovered [33]. France recycles it. At its La Hague plant, France recovers 99.9% of the uranium and plutonium, turns the plutonium into mixed-oxide fuel for 24 of its reactors and seals the remaining waste in glass, getting about 30% more energy from the original uranium [33]. Recycling cuts the high-level waste to about 3% of the original fuel by weight and about one-fifth by volume, but it does not eliminate it [43]. France is building a deep geologic repository for that glass, with first deliveries targeted for 2050 [33].

The United States does not recycle commercial fuel [4], which leaves three paths: adopt the French approach, keep the fuel safely on site until recycling or advanced reactors can use it, or bury it permanently, a subject for another essay.

From Reactor to Cask

Fresh from the reactor, used fuel first placed into a steel-lined concrete pool with about 20 feet of water above the fuel, which cools it and blocks its radiation [15]. After several years, typically at least five, it has cooled enough to move into casks for dry storage [16].

A dry cask has two main parts. The inner canister is a stainless-steel cylinder, welded shut and backfilled with helium. In one widely used design it holds up to 32 assemblies from a pressurized-water reactor or 68 from a boiling-water reactor [17], and the largest canisters hold 37 or 89 [6]. A loaded canister alone weighs 38 to 58 tons [6], and the average cask holds about 12.6 metric tons of uranium [7].

The canister stands inside an overpack of steel and concrete. In that same common design, about 27 inches of concrete sits between steel shells [17][23]. Cooling is passive: air enters vents at the bottom, rises past the canister and leaves through vents at the top, with no fans or pumps [15][17]. A loaded cask gives off roughly as much heat as a home heating system [15]. Its radiation falls off quickly with distance. At one decommissioned plant's storage site, monitoring put the highest possible dose to a member of the public at about 1.3 millirem a year [37]. That is about what an airline passenger absorbs flying 1,300 miles [36], and about 0.2% of the 620 millirem the average American receives each year [25].

The Safety of Casks

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission requires cask designs to withstand earthquakes, projectiles, tornadoes, floods and temperature extremes [18]. In 2014 it examined storage for 60 years beyond a reactor's licensed life, for another 100 years after that and indefinitely. It found no deficiencies in its rules that would challenge continued safe storage, assuming casks are replaced about once a century [19]. Dramatic tests have been run on transport casks, which carry used fuel by road and rail. To be certified, a transport cask must survive, in sequence, a 30-foot drop onto an unyielding surface, a 40-inch drop onto a steel bar, a 30-minute fire at 1,475°F and immersion in water [20]. Most designs earn certification through computer modeling and scale-model tests rather than full-scale crashes [21].

Full-scale tests were run anyway. In 1977 and 1978, Sandia National Laboratories drove a truck-mounted cask into a massive concrete wall at 60 mph and then at 84 mph. It also struck a cask with a locomotive at 81 mph and rammed a rail cask into the wall before engulfing it in a jet-fuel fire for 90 minutes [20]. The casks showed only minor surface damage and zero leakage [20]. In 1984 a British locomotive pulling three passenger cars hit a cask at 100 mph, an impact less severe than the 30-foot certification drop [20].

In terms of theft, a fully loaded cask of one common design weighs up to 180 tons and stands about 20 feet tall [44]. If penetrated the used fuel is so radioactive it protects itself. It can be handled only by remote control behind thick shielding [34], and the National Academies judged that terrorists would have little chance of stealing enough of it to build a dirty bomb [29]. Making a nuclear weapon from it would first require separating the plutonium in a dedicated chemical plant that costs tens of millions of dollars and takes months to years to build [34], an undertaking within reach of national governments but not of thieves or terrorist groups.

After the September 11 attacks, analysts modeled the hardest case. A 2002 study by the Electric Power Research Institute simulated a Boeing 767-400 striking storage casks at 350 mph, about the speed of the jet that hit the Pentagon [22]. An entire aircraft cannot hit a single cask squarely, so the worst case was a direct strike by one of its engines. The cask was dented but not breached, and no radiation was released [22]. That study was funded by the industry. Sandia, working for the NRC, reached consistent results: a transport cask would keep its structural integrity in a jetliner crash, and a storage cask's canister is shielded by about 27 inches of concrete and stands free so the cask can move and absorb the energy [23].

The Safety Record

Dry casks have been in use in the United States since 1986. In that time dry storage has released no radiation that affected the public, has not contaminated the environment and has faced no known or suspected sabotage attempt [18]. Transport has a matching record. A Department of Energy review of shipments from 1957 through 2021 found no injury or death caused by radioactivity. The one serious US accident involving a loaded cask, a 1971 truck rollover, left the cask superficially damaged and the fuel inside intact [31]. Across the energy system, nuclear power causes about 99.8% fewer deaths per unit of electricity than coal and 97.6% fewer than natural gas, counting both accidents and air pollution. Its death rate sits close enough to wind and solar that the uncertainties overlap [32].

What Remains Undone

On-site storage is meant to be temporary, and the United States still has no permanent home for its used fuel. Until it builds one, operators will keep the fuel where they made it [14], and the NRC now plans for storage lasting well over a century [19]. Two paths lead forward, at very different stages. The first is recycling. France has reprocessed 34,000 tons of used fuel, recovering nearly all of its uranium and plutonium and shrinking the waste that remains [33]. The United States does not recycle commercially, though in 2026 the Department of Energy awarded more than $19 million to five companies developing recycling technologies [13].

The second is a deep geologic repository, and other countries are ahead. In August 2026 Finland's regulator found the world's first used-fuel repository safe to operate, and its operator aims to begin disposal by the end of the year [39]. Sweden began building its repository in January 2025 and expects to start disposal in the 2030s [40]. Canada chose a site in northwestern Ontario in late 2024 [41], Switzerland applied for a license that year with operation planned from 2050 [42] and France targets its first deliveries for 2050 [33].

While the country decides, the casks do the work. Since 1986 they have released no radiation, and the NRC sees no obstacle to a century or more [19]. The waste is not going anywhere, and it does not need to.

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References

[1] U.S. Energy Information Administration, "U.S. nuclear industry" (94 reactors, 54 plants, 98,441 MW, March 2026) — eia.gov

[2] U.S. Energy Information Administration, "How old are U.S. nuclear power plants?" — eia.gov

[3] Nuclear Energy Institute, "U.S. Nuclear Generating Statistics" (2025: 784.8 billion kWh) — nei.org

[4] U.S. Department of Energy, "5 Fast Facts about Spent Nuclear Fuel" — energy.gov

[5] U.S. Department of Energy, "High Burnup Research Cask" fact sheet, April 2025 — pnnl.gov

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