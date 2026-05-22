Scott Grout

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Robert O Eagan Jr's avatar
Robert O Eagan Jr
May 24

well composed and candid view of reality. Excellent article!

ThankU Scott

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Robert Bryce's avatar
Robert Bryce
Jun 10

Yes, very good analysis. We live in The Age of Hype.

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