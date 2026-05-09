Scott Grout

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
May 25

Solar & wind are only cheap at the point of production, when integrated into the grid they become high cost when the cost of intermittency has to be paid. One author equated solar’s EROEI to what the Roman’s achieved using oxen & slaves. Low EROEI’s are consistent with agrarian societies, it took the higher EROEI’s of coal coupled with steam & large hydro to bring about the Industrial Revolution.

As to nuclear, most of its limitations are self imposed

- Cost is high because we can spend 10 years litigating where to put one, we don’t build very many so the supply chain is weak and there is no learning curve with those that build them. Every plant has been unique meaning massive engineering costs and again less learning curve for those that build them.

- NRC’s Linear No Threshold (LNT) model assumes that there is no safe threshold for radiation exposure, combine with this with the As Low as Reasonably Achievable (ALRA) principle and we end up over designing successive generations of nuclear plants. This may seem reasonable until one realizes that the result seeks to drive radiation levels from a nuclear plant well below the natural background radiation level. Life has co-evolved with these background radiation levels, and epidemiological studies of areas with higher background radiation levels due to local geologic conditions have not shown adverse health impacts.

- U.S. law has prohibited reprocessing spent fuel assemblies and politics have indefinitely stalled the opening of the Yucca mountain storage facility. More fundamentally, the PWR reactor designs currently in place consume a small portion of the energy in a fuel assembly, more modern designs such as breeder reactors consume the fuel more completely and result in shorter lived nucleotides in the spent fuel assemblies.

Reply
Share
10 replies by Scott Grout and others
Matthias Hoeck's avatar
Matthias Hoeck
May 28

Just wondered why Oil wasn't in the list and looked it up.

Wow. I knew Tar Sands and Oil Shale are bad for the environment, but an EROEI so much below Solar I did not expect. I always thought cellulosic biofuels were the worst, but Oil Shale is doing the limbo dance on that one too.

Reply
Share
126 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Grout · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture