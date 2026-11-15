Since 1954 a high-voltage direct-current cable has carried power across the Baltic seabed to the Swedish island of Gotland [1]. It was the first link of its kind, and even then engineers tested its effects on fish before it entered service [2]. The technology spread from there: Konti-Skan in 1965, Skagerrak in 1977, Fenno-Skan in 1989 and the Baltic Cable in 1994 [3]. Burying DC cable under water is now a seventy-year-old practice.

Columbia Riverkeeper calls it a novel experiment. Sweden ran the experiment in 1954.

The US Pacific Northwest now has a chance to put that practice to work. A single buried line could carry clean power from east of the Cascades to Portland, past the bottleneck that has stalled the region’s transition, using a technology with seven decades of operating history. Instead it has run into a familiar obstacle. Environmental groups have stepped in with warnings of harm, as they have against nuclear plants, fracking, lithium mines and grid batteries. Those warnings rest on what might happen - but never observed in seventy years of deployments. If they prevail, the cost will be paid in dirty power filling in for cleaner power that will never arrive.

Columbia Riverkeeper and Friends of the Columbia Gorge, which file their objections jointly [4], are leading the opposition. Riverkeeper calls the project “a novel experiment” [5]. The plan would bury the cable at least ten feet beneath the Columbia’s bed [6]. The opposition’s case rests on four predictions. The cable will warm the river. Its magnetic field will throw off salmon and sturgeon. Trenching will release buried contaminants. The technology is untested. Each of these has been studied somewhere, and none has been borne out.

A movement that opposes every route has stopped arguing about which route is best.

The bottleneck

The Northwest’s wind and solar farms sit east of the Cascades, while its demand sits along Interstate 5, and the grid connecting them can’t keep up. The Bonneville Power Administration controls three-quarters of the region’s high-voltage lines and is falling behind in connecting renewable projects, short of both demand and the clean-energy mandates Oregon and Washington have passed [7]. The backlog is enormous. Developers have asked Bonneville for 65 gigawatts of transmission service, and the agency estimates that clearing that queue could take up to seven years and billions of dollars in upgrades [8]. A separate study of new generators seeking to connect covers 167 projects totaling 61 gigawatts [9]. Since 2015, 469 large renewable projects have applied for a share of Bonneville’s capacity and been told no or told to wait a seven-year line [7].

The Cascade cable would run from Bonneville’s Big Eddy substation near The Dalles to Portland General Electric’s Harborton substation. That route would carry power past the transmission bottlenecks in Portland to a major north-south high-voltage line, and to the data centers west of the city [10]. Its 1,100 megawatts could serve up to a million homes [5]. If approved, the line would be finished in 2028 [6], well inside Bonneville’s seven-year upgrade timeline. Blocking the one large project ready to move only makes the line longer.

The magnetic field

The closest analog is in San Francisco Bay. The Trans Bay Cable is an 85-kilometer HVDC line, energized in 2009, that runs alongside and then across the route that salmon, steelhead and green sturgeon use to migrate between the rivers and the ocean [11]. Researchers tracked tagged fish through the bay before and after the cable went live. The bay’s bridges turned out to distort the earth’s magnetic field at least ten times more than the cable does, and the fish still migrated through them without trouble [12]. A follow-up study on sturgeon found that inbound fish passed through at a higher rate after the cable was energized, while outbound fish took longer to make the trip [13]. The fish noticed the cable. It did not stop them.

Federal researchers also ran caged experiments beside two cables off Long Island, Cross Sound and Neptune. Skates and lobsters explored more near the cable. The researchers concluded that the effects of a single DC cable were unlikely to reach the population level [14]. The lead researcher found no evidence that the cable is a barrier to migration [15].

The sediment

The Champlain Hudson Power Express was jet-plowed into the Hudson, a river long contaminated with PCBs [16], upstream of five municipal drinking-water intakes. In a test installation, the drinking-water operators helped design the protocol and watched from the barge. Contaminants stayed below the thresholds they set, and turbidity was back to background levels within two hours [17]. New York’s governor celebrated the line’s completion this year [18]. In New Hampshire, Eversource found that the plume from its own jet-plowed cable stayed localized and short-lived, with suspended sediment generally far below predicted levels [19]. Across Australia’s Bass Strait, a study judged the 290-kilometer Basslink cable’s effect on the seabed transient and minor [20]. A year after it was laid, divers at the near-shore sites could no longer find the route [21].

The heat

The heat claim fails on simple arithmetic. A cable this size might lose ten megawatts as heat over its full length. Spread through the Columbia’s average flow, that warms the river by about four ten-thousandths of a degree. Lab work shows that sediment within a meter of a buried cable can warm [22]. No field study has tied that warming to harm to fish, and reviewers note how little field data exists [23]. Seventy years of operation have produced no observed case of this harm, which makes it a poor reason to block the next cable.

The major scientific review of underwater power cables found the impacts on ecosystems to be minor or short-term, with the remaining uncertainty centered on electromagnetic fields [24]. That uncertainty is real. Every piece of infrastructure carries some, and this one has been studied on three continents without a documented case of harm.

The pattern

This fight follows a familiar pattern. Antinuclear campaigners fought reactors for decades, a history I traced in “The Verdict on Nuclear Energy: Who Killed the Future?”. When Germany closed its reactors, coal filled the gap, at an estimated cost of 1,100 excess deaths a year [25]. The Sierra Club, NRDC and Earthjustice then turned the same playbook on fracking, as I documented in “Clean Energy’s Worst Enemy.” Yet the shift from coal to natural gas have done more to cut U.S. power-sector CO2 emissions than all US renewables efforts combined [26]. Western Watersheds Project and Great Basin Resource Watch fought the Thacker Pass lithium mine in court [27][28] and lost [29]. On this same river, Columbia Riverkeeper, American Rivers and Washington Conservation Action appealed a key state permit for the Goldendale pumped-storage project, which is a grid battery [30]. Running the line overhead offers no escape: Bonneville and Portland General Electric dropped a Boardman-to-Salem line in 2013 after environmental backlash [31].

Whatever anyone intends, the incentives reward standing in the way of the energy transition.

A movement that opposes every route has stopped arguing about which route is best. My hypothesis, which I can’t prove, is that an advocacy group that stops fighting stops raising money. Petitions build mailing lists and lawsuits build budgets. Whatever anyone intends, the incentives reward standing in the way of the energy transition.

The developer should publish its sediment analysis. Then regulators should weigh seventy years of operating evidence against a set of fears that the evidence has not borne out. The Northwest has a proven way to move clean power past its worst bottleneck. If Columbia Riverkeeper and Friends of the Columbia Gorge get their way, that power will stay stranded east of the mountains, and the clean-energy mandates the two states wrote into law will go unmet.

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