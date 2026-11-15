Scott Grout

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Notsothoreau's avatar
Notsothoreau
10h

Will never happen. Stupid people are in charge on the West Coast. They want scarcity

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Chuck Flounder's avatar
Chuck Flounder
7h

If we revert to primitive tribal societies as nature intended, we can implement REAL socialism, which worked well enough in groups under 200 people.

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