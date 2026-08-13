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Kenneth Kaminski's avatar
Kenneth Kaminski
Sep 23

Wow, that is frightening information. I guess we’re all just screwed now.

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
Aug 13

Interesting, but I’m not sure I fully understand what you are saying. Covid allowed corporations to jack up prices, and there is no going back? If profit margins are high, doesn’t that open the door for some corporations to offer lower prices, with temporarily reduced profits, to gain market share? I thought that was basic free-market economics. Walmart did not get huge by overcharging.

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