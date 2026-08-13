A short opinion piece.

The Pattern

Weigh a cheese stick. Compare it to 2019: smaller package, smaller stick, higher price. The same pattern shows up in the $49,000 car that delivers less machine than $38,000 bought seven years ago, and the new house that costs 46% more and measures 13% smaller [1][2]. These are not separate industry stories about supply chains or tariffs. They are one phenomenon with one cause.

The Thesis

Covid was an accidental natural experiment run on every producer in the economy at once. It revealed that the consumer’s reservation price — the actual walk-away point — sat well above what companies had been charging, and that value per dollar could be cut substantially without losing the customer. No firm could have run that test alone; going first meant handing share to whoever held the line. The pandemic ran it for everyone simultaneously. The results can’t be unlearned, and the price-to-value ratio has reset in the producer’s favor. Permanently.

The pandemic issued every pricing manager in America the same permission slip on the same day, take it up. Tested at last, the customer didn’t walk.

The Evidence

Q1 2026 corporate profits were $4.42 trillion annualized. After-tax profits are 12.4% of GDP, the second-highest quarterly reading since the data begins in 1947, exceeded only by the pandemic spike itself when supply chains were thrashed and non-functioning in mid-2021 [3]. Against gross domestic income, the ratio is the highest since the early 1950s. Non-financial after-tax margins are 7.6%, just under the 2021 all-time peak, while the employee share of that income has fallen to 56% [4].

The profit share of national income is now at levels last seen when Truman was president — and it remains there five years after the ‘temporary’ price shock.

Note the date. This is not 2021, when snarled ports and stimulus checks provided cover. This is five years post-shock: supply chains healed, stimulus spent, interest rates working against corporate balance sheets rather than for them. Margins didn’t revert — they set new records. Transient shocks decay. Lessons persist.

Pretax profits jumped 25% in 2021, the largest annual increase since 1976, while executives told analysts — repeatedly, on tape — how well they were “pricing ahead of inflation” [5]. A UMass researcher who analyzed 130,000 earnings calls found executives notably upbeat about economy-wide cost shocks, for a simple reason: when everyone’s costs rise together, everyone raises prices together, and nobody loses share for it [6]. The pandemic issued every pricing manager in America the same permission slip on the same day, take it up. Tested at last, the customer didn’t walk.

Share

What the Golden Age Actually Was

From roughly 1990 to 2020, competitive fear kept producers honest — or at least uncertain. Nobody knew where the customer’s limit was, and nobody could afford to find out alone. The price/value equation was favorable to the consumer, who held market power. Consumers mistook that standoff for the natural order of a free market. But the market was no longer free.

Covid ended the standoff. A hundred million households revealed, under test conditions, what they would tolerate. The companies selling to them recorded the answer, and the profit share of national income now sits where it last sat under Truman.

The golden age of value wasn’t a birthright. It was an information asymmetry running in the consumer’s favor. It has been corrected.

References

1. CarEdge, “The 2026 Car Market Reality” — Feb 2026 ATP $49,353 (KBB/Cox Automotive). https://caredge.com/deal-school/market-reality

2. Visual Capitalist / U.S. Census, “The Growing Gap Between U.S. Home Size and Price” — new home size down 13% from 2015 peak, price up 46%. https://www.visualcapitalist.com/charted-the-growing-gap-between-u-s-home-size-and-price/

3. Yahoo Finance / BEA, “Corporate profits were already at historic highs. They shot even higher in Q1” — $4.42T, 12.4% of GDP, Q1 2026. https://finance.yahoo.com/markets/article/corporate-profits-were-already-at-historic-highs-they-shot-even-higher-in-q1-180022338.html

4. Conard Macro Roundup, “US corporate profit margins at 7.6%, near historic highs” — non-financial margins, 56% labor share. https://www.edwardconard.com/macro-roundup/are-us-corporate-profit-margins-too-high/

5. Fortune / BEA, “U.S. companies post their biggest profit growth in decades by jacking up prices during the pandemic” — 25% pretax jump, 2021. https://fortune.com/2022/03/31/us-companies-record-profits-2021-price-hikes-inflation

6. Weber & Wasner, “Sellers’ Inflation, Profits, and Conflict,” UMass/PERI Working Paper 571 — 130,000 earnings calls. https://peri.umass.edu/wp-content/uploads/joomla/images/publication/WP571.pdf

7. AOL / Yahoo Finance / BEA, “Corporate profits soar to the highest level since the 1950s” — sub-10% 1950–2010, above 10% since. https://www.aol.com/articles/corporate-profits-soar-highest-level-180022000.html

8. U.S. Treasury, “A Third Quarter Update to ‘The Purchasing Power of American Households’” — +2.8% real earnings vs 2019, +$1,600/yr. https://home.treasury.gov/news/featured-stories/a-third-quarter-update-to-the-purchasing-power-of-american-households

9. BLS, “Real Earnings — July 2026” — real average hourly earnings -0.1% YoY. https://www.bls.gov/news.release/realer.nr0.htm

10. Brookings, “Has pay kept up with inflation?” (Aug 2026) — consecutive Q1/Q2 2026 declines, first since 2022. https://www.brookings.edu/articles/has-pay-kept-up-with-inflation/

11. eMarketer / Bain / NielsenIQ, “Grocery growth has stalled” — unit sales -2% YoY Feb–Jun 2026, 47% trading to private label. https://www.emarketer.com/content/grocery-growth-has-stalled-retailers-compete-shrinking-pool-of-trips

12. Axios, “Americans are trimming their grocery carts” (Jul 2026) — CPG volume declines, Walmart/Kroger price cuts. https://www.axios.com/2026/07/16/groceries-volumes-decline-prices-bain