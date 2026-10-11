In November 1965 a panel of science advisers delivered a sobering report to President Lyndon B. Johnson. Burning coal, oil and gas, they warned, would increase atmospheric carbon dioxide by nearly 25 percent before the century closed, and humanity was conducting "a vast geophysical experiment" [1]. Their foresight was chillingly accurate: by the end of the century the rise was 26 percent [1]. In 1979 the National Academy of Sciences put a number on the consequence, about 3 degrees Celsius of warming for each doubling of CO2 [1]. Yet sixty years after that first warning crossed the President's desk, fossil fuels still provide 86 percent of the world's energy [2]. Faced with this glaring disconnect between knowledge and action, society has settled on a convenient but fundamentally flawed explanation: the fossil fuel companies did it.

The Judgment Was Never Theirs to Make

Ascribing blame for climate change to energy suppliers is a false narrative that misreads how modern civilization operates. The oil, gas and coal companies work within a framework of supply and demand, delivering a legal, heavily regulated product to a world that relentlessly consumes it. Fossil fuels carry severe environmental costs, but they have also underwritten the largest improvement in human welfare in history. Extreme poverty fell from 63 percent of humanity in 1950 to about 9.5 percent in 2015 [3]. Fertilizer made from natural gas now feeds an estimated 40 to 48 percent of the people on earth [4][5]. Balancing these life-sustaining benefits against the slow, cumulative harm of emissions is the central judgment of climate policy makers. That judgment never belonged to corporate boardrooms. It was the accountability of lawmakers and regulators to weigh the balance and write the law.

That judgment never belonged to corporate boardrooms. It belonged to the people who write the law.

If the Suppliers Had Said No

A supplier's obligation is to meet market demand within the laws and regulations as they exist. Imagine that in 1990, with the first IPCC assessment fresh on their desks [6], the heads of the world's energy companies had decided on their own to slash production to force down emissions. The first result would have been a windfall for state-owned producers, which account for more than half the world's oil and gas output [7]. Had every producer cut together, the result would have been worse: crippling price spikes, stalled economies and a devastating burden on developing nations like China and India, effectively pricing them off the ladder of prosperity.

The political blowback would have been immediate, and we know its shape. In 1973 an embargo quadrupled the price of oil. Drivers waited hours in gas lines, truckers struck and the public turned its fury on the oil companies and Washington alike [8]. When the Strait of Hormuz closed this year, Brent crude rose above $119 a barrel and governments rushed out rationing, fuel-tax cuts and relief payments [9]. Whenever supply tightens, voters demand a swift return to cheap, abundant fuel.

Fossil fuel suppliers are blameless for the most part, precisely because they have legally given us exactly what we asked for and what we continue to ask for all within well established regulatory regimes. An exception worth noting is honesty. A 2023 study in Science found that Exxon's own scientists projected warming accurately while its leaders cast public doubt on climate models, a reading Exxon disputes [10]. That is a real wrong. It changes nothing about who held the same information and the mandate to act.

Fossil fuel suppliers have given us exactly what we asked for, and we are still asking for more.

The Architects of Paralysis

By pointing our fingers at the suppliers, we let the true architects of this paralysis off the hook: the legislators, the regulators and the innovators of substitute technology. The educated elite who populate our government and its agencies held the warning and the authority for a generation, and they abdicated their responsibility. They have known since 1965 that consumption would alter the atmosphere, yet they have done almost nothing legislatively to curb it. In 1997 the US Senate voted 95 to 0 against any climate treaty that exempted developing nations or might harm the American economy [11]. Instead of pricing carbon, a decision only governments can legitimately make, they subsidized fossil fuels, spending roughly $1.3 trillion in 2022 alone to hold consumer prices down [12]. Carbon pricing today covers less than a third of global emissions, at an average of about $21 a tonne [13].

Equally culpable are the innovators who promised a clean substitute and have failed to deliver one that scales. A viable alternative must beat fossil fuels on cost, abundance and convenience. Wind and solar now generate about 17 percent of the world's electricity, which is real progress, but only on about 20% of global energy consumed [2]. Measured against all the energy the world uses, though, after roughly a quarter century and an estimated $11 trillion invested in wind, solar and battery storage [15], they supply just 3.3 percent [2]. Meanwhile the one proven, scalable clean source, nuclear power, was allowed to wither for a generation, its share of global electricity falling from 17.6 percent in 1996 to 8.8 percent in 2025 under an extreme regime of fear versus science based regulation [14][2]. We have failed to invent our way out of this, and the champions of today's substitutes owe the public candor about that gap.

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The Floodplain: How the Rulemakers Failed

The legislative failure has a familiar shape. Consider a river town where engineers warn the council that building on the floodplain invites disaster. The council approves the subdivisions anyway to boost the tax base. When the flood inevitably comes, the town sues the lumber yard that sold the wood used to build the town. The lawsuit might feel like justice, but it leaves the levee unbuilt and ignores the fact that the lumber yard never had the power to zone the land. The engineers' report has been sitting on the council's desk for sixty years, and that is where our ire belongs.

The Whale Oil Test: How the Innovators Failed

The innovators' failure needs a different picture, and history supplies one. In the middle of the nineteenth century America lit its homes with whale oil. New Bedford's fleet peaked in 1856 at 329 ships, more than half of the 593 American whalers then at sea [16]. Within a few years the trade was in retreat. Coal gas had already begun to cut into its market, and after the first commercial oil well came in at Titusville, Pennsylvania, in 1859, kerosene became far cheaper than whale oil and quickly took over the lamps [16][17]. The whalers were never sued out of the lighting business or asked to leave the whales in the sea. Their customers left on their own once something better arrived.

That is the test a substitute must pass, and it is the promise the champions of wind, solar and storage have made for decades but failed to deliver. Kerosene won on price and abundance, and the switch took care of itself. Sixty years after the climate warning, today's substitutes have yet to do what kerosene did in a few years, and blaming the whalers of our own age will not close the gap.

Kerosene ended the whale oil era without a lawsuit. It was simply cheaper and more plentiful.

Where Accountability Lies

Accountability belongs with whoever held the duty, the knowledge and the power to change the outcome. The suppliers had the knowledge and neither of the other two. Their duty was to lawfully meet demand, and their power to change the outcome was an illusion: a cut by one producer is filled by another, and a cut by all of them produces price shocks that voters force governments to reverse. The rulemakers held all three. They received the warning in 1965, they are charged with weighing the benefits of fossil fuels against the harm, and they command the only tools that move a whole economy: prices, standards and public investment. The innovators took on their duty voluntarily when they promised an alternative and accepted the capital that came with the promise, and only they can deliver the one thing that ends fossil fuel use without coercion, a better product. Blaming the suppliers is the easier story because it asks nothing of the people we elect or the people we fund. It is also a false one. Hold the rule makers to act on the warnings they received and the innovators to the promises of substitutes they made, and the suppliers will follow the law and the market wherever those lead, as they always have.

References

1. Rahmstorf, S., on the 1965 President's Science Advisory Committee report, the 1979 Charney/National Academy assessment and the observed CO2 rise. Direct URL to be confirmed; secondary summary at https://brewminate.com/scientists-warned-about-climate-change-in-1965-nothing-was-done/

2. DieselNet, Energy Institute Statistical Review 2026 summary. https://dieselnet.com/news/2026/07energyreview.php

3. Big Think, 9 ways living standards improved. https://bigthink.com/the-present/9-ways-living-standards-improved-world/

4. Mackinac Center, Natural gas feeds half of humanity. https://mackinac.org/blog/2023/natural-gas-feeds-half-of-humanity

5. INGAA, fertilizer and natural gas. https://ingaa.org/?p=6237

6. IEEP, on the 1990 IPCC assessment. https://ieep.eu/news/more-than-half-of-all-co2-emissions-since-1751-emitted-in-the-last-30-years

7. IBTimes, citing the IEA on state-owned oil companies. https://www.ibtimes.com/cop28-puts-spotlight-state-oil-giants-3719885

8. History.com, 1970s energy crisis effects. https://www.history.com/articles/1970s-energy-crisis-effects

9. Dataphyte, global responses to the 2026 oil supply shock. https://www.dataphyte.com/topic/geo-politics/us-israel-iran-war-global-responses-to-oil-supply-shock

10. CBC, Exxon and the 2023 Science study. https://www.cbc.ca/lite/story/1.6712899

11. Wikipedia, Byrd–Hagel Resolution. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Byrd%E2%80%93Hagel_Resolution

12. Earth.Org, citing the IMF on fossil fuel subsidies. https://earth.org/fossil-fuel-subsidies-hit-record-7tn-in-2022-says-imf/

13. World Bank (2026), direct carbon pricing coverage. https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/press-release/2026/05/19/direct-carbon-pricing-covers-nearly-one-third-of-global-emissions

14. Reuters via VOA, global nuclear contribution falls. https://voanews.com/a/reuters-global-nuclear-contribution-falls-to-lowest-since-1980/1967877.html

15. Grout, S., Needs of the Many (Substack note, May 18, 2026), details behind the $11T figure for wind, solar and battery storage investment. https://substack.com/@needsofthemany98/note/c-261133508

16. Yale Energy History, Harvesting Light: New England Whaling in the Nineteenth Century. https://energyhistory.yale.edu/harvesting-light-new-england-whaling-in-the-nineteenth-century

17. The Breakthrough Institute, How Fossil Fuels Saved the Whales, Twice. https://thebreakthrough.org/issues/energy/how-fossil-fuels-saved-the-whales-twice