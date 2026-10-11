Scott Grout

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George Barnett's avatar
George Barnett
Oct 11

Scott

The demolition of the San Onofre nuclear two reactor power plant in San Diego County, shutdown in 2013 (13 long years ago) and with a once net electricity generation of 2.15 gigawatts, is 80% complete on a “shockingly costly” $4.7 billion demolition project!

It will be the perfect site on which to construct a standardized, latest chosen tech, mass produced, nuclear plant. Plug the new one into the existing grid serving an energy short population of 3.3 million.

The county’s electricity demand for last month (Sept) was 5.2 gigawatts. The state demand was 46.8 gigawatts. Both highs! Installing 2.0 gigawatts of nuclear power equates to ~40% of local demand and ~4% of state demand!

As near as I can determine, California has spent to-date $121 billion on wind-solar and is in a $21 billion near emergency battery catch-up project to avoid the state’s nation-leading rate of “curtailment”!

Mind-boggling!

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Will Howard's avatar
Will Howard
Oct 13

You note “Fossil fuels carry severe environmental costs, but they have also underwritten the largest improvement in human welfare in history…” Economists debate the “social cost of carbon.” The numbers they come up with hugely differ, depending on what they assume about discount rates, etc. I do not presume to have the answer to what the SCC is, or should be. But your point about improvement of human welfare underscores a central dilemma in climate policy. The social cost of carbon may be an impetus to switching away from geological hydrocarbons, but I think it's the social benefit of carbon that is a significant barrier to switching. It’s not actually carbon that provides the benefit of course; it’s’ the energy and the feedstocks (for steel, nitrogen fertiliser, etc.) that geological hydrocarbons underpin.

Yes I know there are substitutes for many of these uses, but they are not anywhere near the scale and/or costs they would need to be at to fully substitute for FFs for quite some time to come.

Simple back-of-envelope thought experiment: Australia's (where I live) inventory emissions are currently about 459 Mt CO2e (2025), and our GDP is around US$1.8 trillion dollars (World Bank). From that simplistic GDP point of view, each tonne of GHG emissions is worth around AU $5600. In our carbon crediting credit, the units are right now about AUD $38 (~US $26). That doesn't come close. (I know GDP is a crude measure of an economy, but it's what the economists use in estimating the SCC and economic 'damage functions' of climate impacts.)

Globally that simple estimate of the 'social benefit' is around US$ 2300 (Est. Global GCP ~US$126 trillion; global GHG emissions ~ 54 GT CO2e).

The Obama Administration, IIRC, adopted a SCC of US$ 43 a tonne.

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