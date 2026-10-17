Scott Grout

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George Barnett's avatar
George Barnett
Oct 17

Very informative and readable update to your basic position, Scott.

Quickly checking via Google AI, very order of magnitude it appears that since 2000, South Korea built 12 reactors plus has 2 under construction. China 63 plus 37. Both built 75 and have a whopping 39 under construction. And they are following Henry Ford’s manufacturing and assembly line concepts established in 1908 for the Model T; which gave birth to the now gigantic global automotive industry.

The USA built 3 reactors since 2000 and has zero under construction.

I agree that SMR cannot compete with large scale reactors, even assuming standardized design and factory assembly.

But I think that SMRs could work in some smaller “plug-in” and remote situations. For example, here in the 150,000 population far-east rural San Diego county could be an application.

There is an existing quite old skid-mounted gas turbine peaking plant serving the area. I always envision plugging-in an SMR to get away from the ongoing sprawling wind-solar-battery still unfinished work.

We’re locally looking at $0.40 per kilowatt-hour utility rates within another 18 months. When we moved here in 1999, the utility rates $0.08 per kWh. Up 500% over ~28 years! While rate growth is more potential in nature, that’s an average compound rate of 6% at year!

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Mike Conley
Oct 18

Excellent! Although, I think it should be termed "should cost" rather than "could cost."

I cover this in my upcoming book "Roadmap to Nowhere," in which I propose that we hire KEPCO or KHNP to build an APR-1400 on US soil -- on the condition that we get to watch every single thing they do, until we get the hang of it. Since the APR is licensed for US domestic build, this is an entirely feasible proposition.

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