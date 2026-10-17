Two hundred twenty-six dollars. That is the full cost of a megawatt-hour from a new Western reactor built the way Georgia built Vogtle 3 and 4. Build the same plant at the price and pace China and South Korea achieve at home and the figure falls to $65, level with a new gas combined-cycle plant.

This is a forward-looking and deliberately hypothetical exercise. It asks what Western nuclear power could cost if the United States built reactors the way China and South Korea are building them today, and it compares that target with every other new source of U.S. electricity. It also challenges several assumptions behind the industry’s most-overused (editorial) cost benchmark, Lazard’s, with figures I and other industry analysts consider closer to real-world cost and performance. A source map at the end of this essay traces each figure to its origin and flags which numbers are sourced, calculated or extrapolated.

The chart behind those numbers ranks twelve ways to generate new power in the United States, all financed at 7.1%, the cost of capital the Energy Information Administration assumes for new plants [1]. Each bar stacks five costs: capital, fuel, operations and maintenance, firming and grid interconnection. Gas combined-cycle and the Asian-cost reactor share the top at $65. Geothermal follows at $99 and coal at $109. Onshore wind lands at $116 and utility solar at $127. Add a four-hour battery and they rise to $145 and $176. Vogtle-cost nuclear sits at $226, with only the two offshore wind options above it.

$226 or $65. Same reactor, same grid, same cost of capital. The difference is how and how fast it gets built.

What the familiar charts leave out

Lazard’s widely cited benchmark puts utility solar at $40 to $98 and onshore wind at $37 to $99 [2]. This analysis departs from that benchmark in five ways, each chosen to reflect how plants perform and get paid for in practice. Together they move wind and solar to the middle of the pack.

Measured output (capacity factor). Berkeley Lab finds the U.S. utility solar fleet runs near 25% of capacity and loses about 1.3% of output a year, which averages roughly 21% over 25 years [3]. The 25% matches Lazard’s own midpoint; the difference is that annual decline, which Lazard’s published assumptions leave out [2]. Onshore wind runs at 34% fleet-wide [4] and Britain’s offshore fleet at 36% [5]. Lazard’s ranges reach 55%.

Firming. The grid must cover its highest-demand hour, often a summer evening or winter morning. Grid operators count only about a quarter of a solar or wind farm’s rated capacity at that hour [2]; the rest must be backed by standby plants, usually gas peakers. That backup adds $36 per megawatt-hour to solar and $22 to wind. Gas and nuclear face the same test but earn far more credit, so they pay just $3 and $1. Lazard leaves firming out of its headline costs.

Interconnection. Queue studies put grid connection at $209 per kilowatt for solar and $399 for wind, against $108 for gas [6]. Lazard’s headline costs exclude it.

Lifetimes and degradation. Each technology is charged over its industry design life: 35 years for solar and 80 for reactors now licensed that long [7]. Solar’s output decline is counted across all 35 years, so its later years produce less. Batteries are replaced after 15 years [3], against Lazard’s 20, so each storage pairing buys two or more sets.

Measured nuclear operating costs. Nuclear operating and fuel costs come from U.S. fleet data rather than estimates [8], adjusted for the multi-reactor sites China and Korea favor.

Every resource carries the same 7.1% cost of capital and no tax credits, so the chart compares technologies rather than subsidies.

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Why Vogtle costs what it costs

In this analysis, fuel and operation costs are the same for both Votgel and Asian reactors, so the entire $161 gap is capital: $14,935 per kilowatt and 10.5 years at Vogtle [2] [9], against roughly $3,066 and 5.7 years for China’s first Hualong One [10] [11]. About $80 of the gap is the first-of-a-kind penalty, measured against the Energy Information Administration’s $8,255 projection for a “one-of-many” mature U.S. reactor [1]. Another $62 reflects how China and Korea build. The final $19 is time - longer builds cost more.

Half of Vogtle’s premium is the price of building something for the first time. The rest is the price of a construction system the United States has let lapse.

The system is the product

Korea’s advantage lives in finished drawings, standard designs and crews that move together from one unit to the next [13]. None of that depends on Korean geography or Korean wages, and all of it is available in Georgia. Committing to one design, a firm orderbook and larger multi-reactor sites could plausibly close two-thirds or more of the gap at the same 7.1%, landing between about $98 and $122 per megawatt-hour. That edges out firmed solar at $127 and runs even with onshore wind at $116. It beats unabated gas only once carbon carries a price: at $50 a ton, gas rises to $82. Renewables built at Asian prices would fall too, to roughly $75 to $86 [20], a reminder that the target measures the West’s construction system as much as its reactors.

Cheap capital as a second dividend

Every line in the chart carries the same 7.1% cost of capital, which leaves financing outside the $161 gap as an additional benefit. China’s state banks lend to reactor builders at rates as low as 1.4% [17], only a quarter point below Beijing’s own ten-year bond yield [19]. None of the analysis above uses this lower rate, all use 7.1%. But, if the US funded nuclear power as infrastructure, a significant additional cost savings is available.

China treats a reactor the way governments treat a dam or a bridge: as long-lived public infrastructure financed close to the sovereign’s own borrowing cost. Nuclear gains more from that treatment than any other resource because capital dominates its cost and its life runs for generations. The United States cannot borrow at China’s rates, but it can borrow at its own. Financing American reactors at the Treasury’s 5.52% [18] would lower the realistic U.S. range from $98 to $122 per megawatt-hour to about $81 to $99, below firmed wind and solar. If the United States also matched China and South Korea’s construction costs, Treasury financing would take a reactor from $65 to about $56.

Conclusion

This has been a hypothetical, forward-looking exercise. It asks what Western nuclear power could cost if the United States built the way China and South Korea build today, measured against every other new resource using assumptions adjusted toward real-world performance: measured capacity factors, firming, interconnection, honest lifetimes, construction-period interest and fleet operating data. The results indicate what might be possible.

The outcomes are striking. A reactor built at Vogtle’s cost and pace delivers power at $226 per megawatt-hour; the same plant at Asian cost and speed delivers it at $65, level with new gas. A realistic American program could land between $98 and $122 at private financing and between $81 and $99 with Treasury-rate capital. At the lower range it undercuts firmed solar and wind, and it competes with gas once carbon carries a price.

Reaching that range requires a short list of decisions:

One standardized reactor design , finished before construction begins

A firm, multi-year orderbook that keeps the same construction teams moving from unit to unit

Multi-reactor sites that share staff, security and infrastructure

A rebuilt domestic supply chain for nuclear-grade components

Streamlined review of an already-approved design

As icing on top, public financing at the Treasury rate

Korea’s cheaper atom came from a decision to build the same plant again and again with the same people. The United States can make the same decision.



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References

EIA, Assumptions to the Annual Energy Outlook 2026: Electricity Market Module (Table 3; financing) — https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/aeo/assumptions/pdf/EMM_Assumptions.pdf Lazard, Levelized Cost of Energy+ v19.0, July 2026 (LCOE ranges; Vogtle capex; grid-operator ELCC and Net CONE, pp. 34–35) — https://www.lazard.com/media/kcfconhf/lazards-lcoeplus_vf.pdf Berkeley Lab, Utility-Scale Solar 2025 Data Update (slides 38, 42) — https://escholarship.org/content/qt0tb13025/qt0tb13025.pdf Berkeley Lab, Land-Based Wind Energy Technology Update: 2025 Edition (Fig. 43) — https://eta-publications.lbl.gov/sites/default/files/2025-08/figure_file_land-based_wind_energy_technology_update_2025_edition.pdf UK DESNZ, Regional Renewable Electricity (2025 load factors) — https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/68da76bbef1c2f72bc1e4b77/Regional_renewable_electricity_in_2024.pdf Berkeley Lab via APPA, MISO interconnection costs, Oct 2022 — https://www.publicpower.org/periodical/article/interconnection-costs-have-risen-steeply-miso-berkeley-lab-report World Nuclear News, NRC clears St. Lucie 1 and 2 for 80 years — https://world-nuclear-news.org/articles/us-nrc-clears-st-lucie-1-and-2-for-80-years-operation NEI, Nuclear Costs in Context (2025 data) — https://www.nei.org/getContentAsset/47fa8caa-9b0d-4029-932c-07f902e82f4f/8d8ff8d6-b2ae-401b-a63c-f6b108e809d2/2024-Costs-in-Context-final.pdf World Nuclear News, Vogtle 3 and 4 commercial operation — https://world-nuclear-news.org/articles/commercial-operation-marks-completion-of-vogtle-ex World Nuclear News, first Hualong One (Fuqing 5) commercial operation — https://world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/First-Hualong-One-begins-commercial-operation NEI Magazine, CNNC Hualong One cost per kW, Apr 2021 — https://www.neimagazine.com/news/newschina-to-begin-construction-of-hualong-two-in-2024-8673029 Reuters Events, Vogtle’s troubles, citing DOE — https://www.reutersevents.com/nuclear/node/55361 Hee Yong Lee interview, Last Energy — https://www.lastenergy.com/titansofnuclear/experts/heeyonglee EIA FAQ, U.S. nuclear plants and reactors — https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=207&t=3 Wikipedia, Nuclear power in China (site table) — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_power_in_China World Nuclear Association, Nuclear Power in South Korea — https://world-nuclear.org/information-library/country-profiles/countries-o-s/south-korea ITIF, How Innovative Is China in Nuclear Power? June 2024 — https://itif.org/publications/2024/06/17/how-innovative-is-china-in-nuclear-power/ FRED DGS30 via govspending.org, 30-year Treasury yield — https://govspending.org/series/DGS30/ Trading Economics, China 10-year bond yield, Oct 2026 — https://tradingeconomics.com/china/government-bond-yield/news/592141 IRENA, Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2025, Executive Summary (Fig. S1) — https://www.irena.org/-/media/Files/IRENA/Agency/Publication/2026/Jul/IRENA_TEC_RPGC_2025_Executive_summary_2026.pdf

Source map and references