Scott Grout

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
2d

This is one of the best things I have read this year!

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
2d

"An MIT study of Twitter found that false stories were about 70 percent more likely to be retweeted than true ones".

But of course, if we accept that as true, it means that MIT itself had somehow become a reliable credentialler. The question of the century so far is: who is entitled to decide what is true and what is false? Previously that was the job of educated individuals, and the job of education was to make sure they could perform it.

"Gentlemen, you are now about to embark on a course of studies which will occupy you for two years. Together, they form a noble adventure. But I would like to remind you of an important point. Nothing that you will learn in the course of your studies will be of the slightest possible use to you in after life, save only this, that if you work hard and intelligently you should be able to detect when a man is talking rot, and that, in my view, is the main, if not the sole, purpose of education".

- John Alexander Smith, Professor of Moral Philosophy, Oxford University, 1914.

I wonder how many of them cursed the luck that saw them starting the course in 1914. Those who didn't join up and get blown to pieces would have finished the course just in time to... join up and get blown to pieces. Whether they knew that the British government was talking rot (it was) wouldn't have made any difference to their fate.

How nice it would be if any British schools or universities now attempted to teach the skill of detecting rot. Rather than generating it in vast amounts.

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