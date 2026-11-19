In 2025 the world spent about $14.4 billion on sunscreen [1]. That same year, every satellite operator, space agency and military on Earth paid launch companies about $12.4 billion [2]. Remove the launches SpaceX sells to itself and the figure falls to roughly $8 billion, about what the world spends on golf equipment.

And yet, SpaceX trades near $2 trillion [3]. Rocket Lab, with $602 million in 2025 revenue, is worth $43.6 billion [4], nearly 50 times sales against an aerospace average below two [5].

That gap is the subject of this essay. Orbital launch is small, barely profitable, concentrated among a few buyers and engineered to get cheaper. Nothing in the arithmetic suggests that will change. So why does it command trillion-dollar enthusiasm?

What are orbital launch services

Launch services here means what customers pay a provider to put a payload in orbit or beyond, whether the customer is a company, a space agency or a military - SpaceX’s core offering.

In terms of market size, the broadest credible figure, from the Satellite Industry Association and BryceTech, across all global launches, is $12.4 billion for 2025 [2]. It also counts SpaceX’s flights for its own Starlink network, which SpaceX books at no revenue [6]. The independent market, open to any provider, is smaller: SpaceX’s third-party Space segment earned $4.1 billion [7], Arianespace €508 million [8], and Rocket Lab, United Launch Alliance and the Asian providers bring the total near $8 billion.

From Sputnik to the reusable booster

Launch began as an instrument of state with Sputnik 1 on October 4, 1957 [9], and opened to private operators with the Commercial Space Launch Act of 1984 [10]. In 2015 it was a $5.4 billion business, about 2 percent of the space economy [11]. That December, a Falcon 9 booster landed upright after an orbital launch for the first time [12]. Reuse turned the Space Shuttle’s $54,500 per kilogram into Falcon 9’s $2,720 [13].

More rockets, less money per rocket

Orbital launch attempts rose from 87 in 2015 to 330 in 2025 [14]. Revenue rose from $5.4 billion to $12.4 billion. The average launch earned about $62 million in 2015 and about $38 million in 2025.

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The reason is the customer. Starlink accounted for 122 of SpaceX’s 165 launches in 2025 [15]. The world’s dominant launch company spends three of every four flights serving itself, and the savings from reuse flow into Starlink. Customers saw prices rise: Falcon 9’s list price climbed from $62 million in 2016 to $74 million in 2026 [16].

A launch market of very few buyers

The paying customers would fit around a conference table. The Space Force’s most important launch contract, awarded in 2025, covers 54 missions worth $13.7 billion [17], assigned over five years: under $3 billion a year. The U.S. government supplied 20.9 percent of SpaceX’s 2025 revenue [18] and about 47 percent of Rocket Lab’s, where the top five customers made up 49 percent of revenue and 77 percent of backlog [19]. The largest commercial launch purchase in history, Amazon’s order of up to 83 launches for its Kuiper constellation [20], is a one-time build.

“The open launch market is, in large part, a handful of government budgets and one retailer’s satellite network.”

A market sized by procurement budgets grows as fast as those budgets and no faster.

Who makes money

Almost nobody, on launch itself. SpaceX’s Space segment lost $657 million in 2025 while Starlink earned $4.4 billion in operating income [7]. Rocket Lab lost about $198 million [4]. Arianespace lost €14.9 million [8]. Lockheed Martin, half-owner of United Launch Alliance, reported its ULA earnings as not significant [21].

The forecasts

Market-research firms project $46 billion by 2034 [26] and $93 billion by 2035 [27]. In 2021 Visiongain put the 2019 market at $9.5 billion [28]; SIA put it at $4.9 billion [29]. The forecasters disagree by a factor of two before projecting a single year.

A realistic outlook has volume soaring and independent revenue staying in the high single or low double-digit billions

Their deeper error is treating volume as revenue. Starship’s first disclosed commercial contract prices a flight at $90 million [30], about $600 per kilogram, roughly 78 percent below Falcon 9 [31]. More tonnage at a fraction of the price can mean less money. The consultancy Starburst estimates heavy-lift demand outside Starlink at about 70 launches a year by 2035, a $4 billion market [32]. A realistic outlook has volume soaring and independent revenue staying in the high single or low double-digit billions, with most new tonnage flying inside vertically integrated companies at cost.

Things that won’t happen

Every bullish launch forecast leans on demand that does not yet exist: data centers in orbit, power stations in space, a base on the Moon, a city on Mars, mines on asteroids. Each has serious advocates. None survives its own cost numbers at meaningful volume. Space-based solar power, by NASA’s own 2024 estimate, would cost 12 to 80 times more than renewable power on the ground [33]. Orbital data centers carry a cost premium of 2.5 to 3 times today and still about 1.5 times after a decade of improvement [34]. NASA’s return to the Moon has slipped from 2024 to 2028 [35], and SpaceX shelved Mars in February 2026, citing 20 years or more to build a city there [36]. The asteroid-mining pioneers went bankrupt or were sold off before reaching a single asteroid [37].

What will happen is satellite based data services like Starlink. However, these are undifferentiated offerings targeted at remote users that can afford now $156/mo for internet services (up from $99 just two years ago). I analyzed the attractiveness of this market in my May 2026 essay - SpaceX, EarthLink in Low Orbit.

The question

The pieces do not fit - (a) a global market smaller than sunscreen, (b) a handful of buyers, most of them governments, (c) a dominant provider that loses money on launch and flies mostly for itself, (d) a next-generation rocket built to make every flight cheaper, and most importantly, (e) no credible source of meaningful new demand. All this with trillions of dollars of market value resting on top.

For the valuations to make sense, launch has to become a vastly larger business, and the only growth stories on offer are orbital data centers, power stations in space, lunar/Martian cities and asteroid mines. None of them survives its own cost arithmetic. Strip them away and launch is what the evidence says it is: a small supply chain that loses money in aggregate, with most of its value captured by whoever owns the satellites. Even SpaceX makes the point: its rocket business is a $4 billion segment that loses money, and the company’s trillions rest on Starlink and artificial intelligence. Launch borrows its glamour from the businesses that use it.

Today’s prices assume a future the numbers do not support. Investors are paying a premium for a launch services story, and the story’s growth rests on ideas that fall apart under examination.

References

[1] The Business Research Company, Sunscreens Global Market Report. https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sunscreens-global-market-report

[2] Satellite Industry Association, 29th State of the Satellite Industry Report release, May 13, 2026. https://sia.org/affordability-productivity-drive-historic-satellite-industry-growth-satellite-industry-association-releases-29th-annual-state-of-the-satellite-industry-report/

[3] MarketScreener, SpaceX (SPCX) valuation, Oct. 29, 2026. https://hk.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/SPACEX-SPACE-EXPLORATION--209670354/valuation/

[4] Trefis, Rocket Lab (RKLB), Nov. 13, 2026; American Companies, Rocket Lab profile (SEC EDGAR data). https://www.trefis.com/data/companies/rklb?from=SPAX-2026-06-16 ; https://americancompanies.com/company/rocket-lab-corp/

[5] Trefis, Rocket Lab P/S vs. industry average, Nov. 6, 2026. https://www.trefis.com/data/companies/rklb?from=SPAX-2026-06-09

[6] Ordway Labs, “SpaceX Operating Metrics,” citing the S-1. https://ordwaylabs.com/blog/spacex-operating-metrics.md

[7] WebProNews, “SpaceX Files for Record IPO,” citing the S-1. https://www.webpronews.com/spacex-files-for-record-ipo-1-75-trillion-dreams-meet-billions-in-losses-and-musks-iron-grip/

[8] Craft.co, Arianespace financials, FY2025. https://craft.co/arianespace

[9] NASA History, “The Dawn of the Space Age.” https://www.nasa.gov/history/sputnik/index.html

[10] U.S. House Science Committee hearing document, April 19, 2016. https://docs.house.gov/meetings/SY/SY16/20160419/104814/HHRG-114-SY16-20160419-SD002.pdf

[11] FAA, 2017 Commercial Space Transportation Compendium. https://www.faa.gov/about/office_org/headquarters_offices/ast/media/FAA_AST_2017_Commercial_Space_Transportation_Compendium.pdf

[12] Space.com, “Wow! SpaceX Lands Orbital Rocket Successfully in Historic First,” Dec. 21, 2015. https://www.space.com/31420-spacex-rocket-landing-success.html

[13] NASA Technical Reports Server, launch cost comparison. https://ntrs.nasa.gov/api/citations/20200001093/downloads/20200001093.pdf

[14] KeepTrack, Space Launch History (GCAT catalog). https://keeptrack.space/launches/history

[15] Pulse / Via Satellite, BryceTech 2025 launch report summary. https://www.pulse.bot/spacetech/news/brycetech-report-shows-spacex-accounted-for-50-of-launches-in-2025-572abbb8-24d8-4b3a-b054-a26879670227/

[16] Motley Fool, “SpaceX Raises Launch Prices,” May 2016; Rocket Report summary citing Ars Technica, March 2026. https://www.fool.com/investing/2016/05/28/spacex-raises-launch-prices.aspx ; https://blog.mean.ceo/?p=4794

[17] U.S. Space Force, “Space Systems Command awards National Security Space Launch Phase 3 Lane 2 contracts,” April 4, 2025; Air & Space Forces Magazine. https://www.spaceforce.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/4146459/ ; https://www.airandspaceforces.com/space-force-13-7-billion-launch-contracts/

[18] 24/7 Wall St., “One Number From SpaceX’s Pre-IPO Disclosures,” citing the S-1. https://247wallst.com/investing/2026/05/23/one-number-from-spacexs-pre-ipo-disclosures-reveals-just-how-fragile-this-business-really-is/

[19] Rocket Lab 10-K risk factors, via FootnoteFox and PolicyRisk. https://footnotefox.pages.dev/samples/rklb-riskfactor-changes ; https://policyrisk.com/world/company/RKLB

[20] Amazon, “Amazon makes historic launch investment to advance Project Kuiper,” April 5, 2022. https://aboutamazon.com/news/innovation-at-amazon/amazon-makes-historic-launch-investment-to-advance-project-kuiper

[21] Via Satellite, “Lockheed Martin Space Sales Grew 4% in 2025.” https://www.satellitetoday.com/finance/2026/01/29/lockheed-martin-space-sales-grew-4-in-2025/

[22] IMARC Group, Golf Equipment Market, 2026. https://imarcgroup.com/golf-equipment-market

[24] Scott Grout, “SpaceX, EarthLink in Low Orbit,” *Needs of the Many*. [NEEDS URL]

[25] New Space Economy, space economy forecast analysis, 2026.

https://newspaceeconomy.ca/?p=195285

[26] IMARC Group, Space Launch Services Market. https://www.imarcgroup.com/Space-Launch-Services-Market

[27] Expert Market Research, Space Launch Services Market. https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/space-launch-services-market

[28] Visiongain via GlobeNewswire, Oct. 5, 2021. https://rss.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/10/05/2308874/0/en/Global-Space-Launch-Services-Market-is-projected-to-reach-at-a-market-value-of-US-47-6-Billion-by-2030-Visiongain-Research-Inc.html

[29] Breaking Defense, coverage of SIA 2020 report (2019 data).

https://breakingdefense.com/?p=110879

[30] Nasdaq / Motley Fool, “How Much Will a SpaceX Starship Launch Cost?” citing Voyager Technologies’ FY2025 10-K. https://nasdaq.com/articles/how-much-will-spacex-starship-launch-cost

[31] Live in the Future, “Starship $90 Million Launch Cost,” April 3, 2026. https://liveinthefuture.org/stories/starship-90-million-launch-cost.html

[32] Starburst, “Launch After Launch,” 2026. https://starburst.aero/news/launch-after-launch/

[33] SpaceNews, “NASA report offers pessimistic take on space-based solar power,” Jan. 2024. https://spacenews.com/nasa-report-offers-pessimistic-take-on-space-based-solar-power/

[34] BCG, “Space-Based Data Centers: Cost Outlook,” 2026. https://www.bcg.com/publications/2026/space-based-data-centers-cost-outlook

[35] New Space Economy, Artemis III schedule, March 31, 2026. https://newspaceeconomy.ca/2026/03/31/the-end-of-nasa-exceptionalism-why-relying-on-commercial-partners-for-deep-space-ambitions-is-a-strategic-gamble-the-u-s-cannot-afford-to-lose/?amp=1

[36] Payload, “SpaceX Delays Mars Plans in Favor of the Moon,” Feb. 2026. https://payloadspace.com/spacex-delays-mars-plans-in-favor-of-the-moon/

[37] The Space Review, “The asteroid mining bubble has burst”; MIT Technology Review, asteroid mining history. https://thespacereview.com/article/3633/1 ; https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/06/26/134510/asteroid-mining-bubble-burst-history/